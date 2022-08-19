Nathan A. Johnson, 37-year-old male, of East Alton.ALTON - The Alton Police Department arrested Nathan A. Johnson, 37-year-old male, of East Alton, on Aug. 14, 2022. Johnson, of East Alton, was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with the offenses of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons By a Felon.

Johnson's bond was set at $150,000 by Judge Heflin. He has since been transported to the Madison County Jail.

The police department became aware of a shooting on Aug. 12, 2022, when a community member reported hearing a gunshot in the area of Condit Avenue and Brandt Street in Alton. Further investigation revealed that Johnson had a dispute with another male and subsequently discharged a firearm at the male. No injuries were reported. Johnson was located on Aug. 14, 2022, and taken into custody.

Alton Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

