(Busch Stadium) As excited as he was to make his MLB debut, St. Louis Cardinals rookie Luke Voit was also trying to keep things simple–and stick with the same approach that got him called up to the big leagues.
“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity a long time,” he replied yesterday when asked if he could handle the pressure. “I’m going to go out there with a killer attitude–and hit bombs and doubles. That’s what I’m supposed to do, right?”
