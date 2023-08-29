Get The Latest News!

JERSEYVILLE - Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order for:

  • Illinois American Water customers within and near the city limits of Jerseyville.
  • Illinois American Water customers outside the city limits of Jerseyville who are served water directly by the company.
  • Illinois American Water customers in Nutwood.

Note: The boil water order continues in the Village of Fieldon.

The boil water order was issued Saturday afternoon after a minor flooding issue at the Jerseyville water treatment plant which was quickly resolved.

