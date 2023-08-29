Boil Water Order Lifted For Jerseyville, Nutwood; Continues In Fieldon
JERSEYVILLE - Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order for:
- Illinois American Water customers within and near the city limits of Jerseyville.
- Illinois American Water customers outside the city limits of Jerseyville who are served water directly by the company.
- Illinois American Water customers in Nutwood.
Note: The boil water order continues in the Village of Fieldon.
The boil water order was issued Saturday afternoon after a minor flooding issue at the Jerseyville water treatment plant which was quickly resolved.
