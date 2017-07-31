BETHALTO - Due to a water main break, the Bethalto Water Department has issued a boil order for residents of the following streets: Surrey, Nelson, Winona, Bartmer, North Kingdom, South Kingdom, Terrace, Old Bethalto Road, Second, Michael Court and Ridgeway.

It is only necessary to boil water used for drinking and cooking purposes, Bethalto officials said. The boil order is in effect until further notice. Other residents may notice discolored water or experience pressure changes during this time.

For more information contact the Public Works Director at (618) 377-8013.

