GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has issued a boil order for the following locations, 300 and 305 Star Lane and 102 Crystal Lane effective, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 until further notice.

A fire hydrant has been dislodged during new construction work and is currently under repair. Area water samples will be collected for bacteriological analysis. This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as the result of the total or partial loss of pressure due to the water main repair.

Under the 'Boil Water' Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled for five (5) minutes prior to use. Ice cubes made after the incident occurred should be discarded during the boil order period.

For more information, please contact the Village Clerk’s Office at 618-288-1200 or visit the Village website at www.glen-carbon.il.us.

