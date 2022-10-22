EDWARDSVILLE – The Public Works Department Water Division has issued a boil order for properties west of SIUE in Edwardsville, in what’s known as the lower pressure zone.

Affected areas also include the Reserve and Parc at 720 apartment complexes on New Poag Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center, and the section of the Gateway Commerce Center east of Interstate 255.

Any properties with City water service on Sand Road also are affected. You will be under a boil order until further notice.

When boiling water, please make sure the water comes to a rolling boil for at least 5-7 minutes.

For more information on the status of this order, please feel free to call the 24-hour water hotline at 618-692-7503 or the Public Works Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 618-692- 7535.

Thank you for your cooperation; we apologize for any inconvenience.

