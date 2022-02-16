EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works announced on Wednesday morning it will be shutting down the water main in the 100 block of North Main Street at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday today to make emergency repairs.

"At this time, we anticipate the repairs will take an hour and service will be restored upon completion of the repairs," Edwardsville Public Works Department said. "A boil order will be in effect at the time of the shutdown for the east side of North Main Street in the 100 block, and 101 and 103 North Main Street."

For updates regarding the boil order, please visit: www.cityofedwardsville.com.

Contact the Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

