EAST ALTON - Kayla Logan opened an innovative clothing shop - Bohemian Road Boutique - at the conclusion of 2019 at the newly renovated Eastgate Shopping Plaza in East Alton.

The East Alton business located at 625 Eastgate Shopping Center, is now closed because of the Gov. Pritzker stay-at-home order, but anticipates reopening strong when the edict is lifted, Todd Kennedy, one of the owners of Eastgate Shopping Plaza, said this past week.

Kennedy said he also can't wait for the others who are presently closed to be able to open once the shutdown lifts.

Logan said she is so thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to open up a clothing store in her hometown and can't wait to be open again once the stay-at-home order goes away.



"It’s been a long time since we’ve had a place to buy cute and affordable clothing," Logan said. "I am excited to be a part of a community that supports small businesses and am looking forward to this adventure and all the wonderful people I meet."

“I’m happy to welcome Makinley and Kelsey to my team," she continued. "They will be here mostly during the day while I am busy being a teacher! And, Maggie cannot go unnoticed for all of the behind the scenes help she provides."

Logan wanted to thank everyone for their early support of the business, and said she is very excited to have the opportunity to do this. She added that she has learned early on that life is too short and to do what you want to do and not let anything hold you back.

