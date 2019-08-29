ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments confirmed Thursday a body believed to be the Tuesday morning Clark Bridge jumper was recovered at 4 a.m. near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.

The Alton Fire Department said the body surfaced in front of one of the Melvin Price locks.

"The fireboat was called," Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said when the body was viewed. "A barge coming up the river spotted it. The fireboat went out with firefighters, an Alton Police officer and someone from the coroner's office to recover the body."

Article continues after sponsor message

A man jumped off the Clark Bridge at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday. A witness stated that a man in a white Lincoln Town Car pulled off to the side of the roadway with the car's safety hazard lights on. Without hesitation, the male wearing a red shirt and dark-colored shorts walked to the bridge railing and jumped off the bridge.

More details will come on the situation.

For anyone in difficult times and in need of help, this is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255)

More like this: