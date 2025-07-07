ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The body of Demontray M. Collins, 25, was discovered Friday, July 4, 2025, morning in a lake at Frank Holten State Park near East St. Louis, authorities said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified Collins as the man found by kayakers at approximately 8:33 a.m. on Friday.

The coroner pronounced Collins deceased at the scene at 9:41 a.m. that morning. Collins’ last known address was in the 1800 block of Central Avenue in East St. Louis. The cause of death has not been determined.

Illinois State Police Troop 8, based in Collinsville, responded after two men kayaking in the lake observed the body and called 911.

St. Clair County Special Emergency Services retrieved the body from the water. The incident occurred in the 7300 block of Lake Drive at Frank Holten State Park.

