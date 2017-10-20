BRIGHTON - A body was found inside a fatal trailer fire overnight in the 34000 block of Crystal Lake Road in Brighton.

Firefighters found the person near the front door of the brownish color trailer. The person’s vehicle and trash cans remained in place unharmed, but the trailer was nearly destroyed by the fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District Deputy Fire Chief John Mueller said his department was called at 6:08 a.m. Friday to the scene of the fire.

“It took us nine or ten minutes to get there and when we got there, the trailer was fully engulfed with fire,” Mueller said. “We hit the front of the structure first and a team of our guys went in the back door to the back bedroom but could not find anyone. After getting the fire extinguished, the fire team found the deceased body in the front of the room. We can’t verify now whether it was a man or woman.”

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate. Deputy Chief Mueller said it was too difficult to tell what caused the fire with an initial search. The Jersey County coroner was also on the scene to investigate and identify the body.

More like this: