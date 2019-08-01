ALTON - A body was discovered in a fire at 412 Monument Street in Alton on Wednesday morning.

The Alton Fire Department received a call at 5:02 a.m. for the Monument Street blaze. Alton Fire Department issued a box alarm and the East Alton Fire Department was called to the scene to assist.

“Our crews were called for the fire and upon arrival, we had a large volume of fire showing from the front door and the right front window and right side of the home,”

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said. “We pulled hose lines to attack the fire and one of the crews made entry through a side door and searched the kitchen and two bedrooms. This was a relatively small, wood, two-bedroom home. Due to the volume of the fire, we couldn’t search the living room. After the fire was extinguished, we determined a deceased individual was inside the property on the floor believed to be the living room. The fire dropped in the basement and extended in the attic.”

Sebold said the Madison County Coroner, Alton Police Department, and State Fire Marshal are presently on scene investigating.

The fire chief said any fires where there are injuries or death are extremely difficult to deal with for the immediate family and all first responders on the scene.

“We will look out for our personnel in regards their health and well being as we do after every fire,” Sebold said. “We also follow up and review the call itself.

“We are still in the investigative phase and working with the state fire marshal and coroner’s office to determine the cause and origin of the fire and the death.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

