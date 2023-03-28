GLEN CARBON - The purchase of new body cameras and tasers for the Glen Carbon Police Department was approved by the Glen Carbon Village Board on Tuesday, March 28, among several other agenda items.

The Village Board approved the purchase of the “Axon Enterprise bundle,” which includes body cameras, new tasers, and cloud video storage at a total cost of $456,960.20. Police Chief Todd Link said this purchase will help officers adhere to requirements in the SAFE-T Act, including one that all officers be equipped with body cameras no later than January 1, 2025.

Link said $113,414 of the cost will be paid in Fiscal Year 2023 using Capital Permit Project Budget funds, with the remaining balance of $343,548 to be paid in installments through Fiscal Year 2027.

When asked by Mayor Marcus about the cloud storage, Link said the footage would typically be stored on Axon servers for up to 90 days unless the footage is “flagged” to be stored for a longer period. He added that the SAFE-T Act includes no requirements for squad car cameras, though the department plans to upgrade those soon as well.

The Village Board also approved an ordinance amending the village’s Municipal Code to “establish a number of Authorized Liquor Licenses.” Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said he noticed upon reviewing the village’s Liquor Code that a specific number of Authorized Liquor Licenses had not been established. The village will issue a total of two Class A liquor licenses and one Class E liquor license at any one time.

The board also passed a related ordinance amending the Schedule of Fees within the Village of Glen Carbon to reflect the updated number of Class A and Class E liquor licenses allowed.

A resolution authorizing the Mayor and Village Board of Trustees to apply for Park Commission Funds from Madison County was also approved, as was a Special Use Permit to Allow 22 Kettle River to be used as a church.

The Village Board also approved a Professional Services Agreement with Juneau Associates, Inc. for GIS (Geographic Information System) Services. Juneau Associates, Inc. said a GIS system will provide “access to critical infrastructure information and communication of work both completed and planned to village citizens and administrators.”

Public Works Director Scott Slemer said this will include “water, sanitary, storm, and other miscellaneous items,” and will cost $30,000 for the first year, then $20,000 per additional year.

An ordinance regarding commercial water service installation was also approved by the Village Board. Slemer said this ordinance essentially provides more detailed guidance to engineers on the installation of water taps and related water service installations.

The Village Board also approved a Final Section Plan for Plaza Tire after the developers incorporated review comments from the Board into their updated development plans.

A full recording of the Village Board meeting is available on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

