KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SIUE baseball pitcher Jake Bockenstedt and outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu have earned Academic All-District® honors as selected by College Sports Communicators, to recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their performance on the field and in the classroom.

Bockenstedt, a senior starter from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is second on the team with four wins and 73 strikeouts. He has made a team-high 13 starts for SIUE this season. Bockenstedt earned a 3.667 grade point average as an undergraduate, earning his degree in Integrative studies. He recently finished his first semester as a graduate student at SIUE.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Owusu-Asiedu, a junior from Waukesha, Wisconsin, is third on the team with a .307 average and has started 49 of SIUE's 50 games. He is second on the team with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. He leads the team with 24 stolen bases, which is the most in a season during SIUE's Division I era. Owusu-Asiedu is pursuing a degree in Business-Finance and has a 4.0 GPA.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 7.

More like this:

Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete Of Mo.: Marquette Senior Will Fahnestock Earns Class 2A All-State In Baseball
Jul 17, 2025
Edwardsville's Caty Happe To Enter McKendree Sports Hall Of Fame 2025
Aug 21, 2025
Third Annual JJK 5K Run & Walk Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend
Aug 25, 2025
Holden Shoemaker Advances To Top 20 In National Youth Athlete Contest
Aug 12, 2025
Multi-Sport Athlete Payton Davis Of Staunton Nominated for Top Youth Award
Aug 21, 2025

 