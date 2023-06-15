ALTON - The Jackson Rockabillys got on the board first thanks to a solo home run in the opening frame, but the Alton River Dragons would score runs in each of the first five innings to go on to an 11-8 win Wednesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Griffin Cameron got the game started off right for Jackson when he crushed a ball over the right field wall to make it 1-0.

The Dragons answered immediately with two runs in the first, second, and third innings, one run in the fourth, and four runs in the fifth. Alton led 11-2 after five innings.

The Rockabillys tried to rally back with a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings but couldn't come all the way back as they eventually fell to 4-9 on the season.

Alton improves to 6-7 on the year.

The Dragons got five good innings of work from starting pitcher, a senior out of Southern Illinois university-Edwardsville (SIUE), Jake Bockenstedt. He was making his debut for the Prospect League team and had eight strikeouts, only allowing four hits.

Offensively, Erik Broekemeier continued to swing the bat well, going 3-5 on the night with three RBIs. His big hit of the night was a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth.

Brayden Caskey and RJ LaRocco each had two hits and an RBI. Dylan Mass, A.J. Pabst, Mattias Sessing, Diego Murillo, and Tyson Greene each recorded a hit.

The River Dragons continue their six-game homestead tonight (June 15) again the Thrillville Thrillbillies, tomorrow against REX Baseball, and Saturday against the Rockabillys again. All games scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Lloyd Hopkins Field.

