GRAFTON - A large bobcat was viewed near Grafton off Powerline Road recently and definitely was “above average in size,” Scott Isringhausen, a Pere Marquette park ranger, said after a review of a photo.

Bobcats are definitely appearing in the area more frequently, Isringhausen said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Male bobcats are bigger than females, so my guess is it is probably a male in the photo,” he said. “Bobcats are definitely around more than they were a couple of years ago. There aren’t many predators for them and they are becoming more plentiful.”

Bobcats don’t normally attack a person, Isringhausen said, but they will attack chickens, ducks and possibly pets.

“We occasionally see a bobcat during the day, but they are very shy and secretive and usually you can see them at night,” he said. “They also prey on rabbits, quail and songbirds and they kill to kill. Sometimes they don’t even eat what they killed.”

More like this: