EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus made a very positive impression on St. Mary's student, Lucas Frohnert, who was recently Mayor for the Day for the Village of Glen Carbon.

Mayor Marcus shared his valuable time and energy in creating what event chair Elizabeth Moody described as an "incredible experience."

Article continues after sponsor message

Frohnert, was Mayor for the day for The Villiage of Glen Carbon. He won this experience at the 2022 St. Mary’s School PTC Auction.

"Thank you Mayor Bob Marcus for donating this amazing experience," Moody said. "It is incredibly generous of Mayor Marcus to not only donate this incredible experience but to take the time to plan such a meaningful and neat day for one of our students. Experience-based items like what Mr. Marcus donated are what make our auction successful, fun, and memorable."

Moody concluded by saying: "With the help of Mayor Marcus and so many other local businesses, parents, donors, and school and parish families the St. Mary’s Auction was able to raise over $140,000 and will be building a brand new playground for the students."

More like this: