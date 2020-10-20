Letter To The Editor:

If you are Trump Supporter, a member of the Trump Cult, Pritzker Sucks people, Kurt Prenzler, or Madison County Republican Board members, PLEASE DO NOT READ THIS LETTER. It is not meant for you. If you care about the general welfare of Madison County, please read.

COVID was detected in my body. I was sick. It is not a Fox News generated hoax. I did not fabricate my illness to avoid debates. During this time, I realized the aforementioned groups/individuals DO NOT CARE about you. They do care about Profits Over People (P.O.P.), and your sickness and death is not their concern (P.O.P.) They do support you being uninsured (P.O.P). They do support defying the Governor’s Executive Orders (Madison County Board voted to reopen businesses; more P.O.P). You are replaceable-they are using the pandemic to suppress your voting power, create a bigger economic gap, and educational divide between rich and less rich (P.O.P.) In fact, they welcome your death-the P.O.P are the Death Squads you have heard about over the years.

These people want to take your rights away (P.O.P.) in the false promise of fiscal responsibility and patriotism. We have had a strong County throughout the years. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin. During past elections these people have fooled you during their campaigns. Some (current Chairman) even misstate their qualifications. DO NOT BE FOOLED AGAIN by the Profits Over People cult.

We have a weaker County by electing the P.O.P group. Show up and VOTE any sitting Republican officeholder out of office (at every level) and perhaps we can be on the road to recovery. Do not elect these people.

Bob Daiber is the obvious choice for Chairman of Madison County.

Sincerely,

Jeffery C. Weishaupt

