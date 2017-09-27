GRAFTON - The Boating St. Louis In-Water Boat Show is set for this weekend starting Friday, September 29, at Grafton Habor and going through Sunday, October 1.

Boats will be on land and in the water, plus many other boat related services will be displayed and available.

The show will go from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Grafton Harbor.

