Boat show at Grafton Harbor scheduled for this weekend
September 27, 2017 11:08 AM September 27, 2017 11:14 AM
GRAFTON - The Boating St. Louis In-Water Boat Show is set for this weekend starting Friday, September 29, at Grafton Habor and going through Sunday, October 1.
Boats will be on land and in the water, plus many other boat related services will be displayed and available.
The show will go from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Grafton Harbor.
