Board of Directors elected and Girl Scout volunteers recognized at 8th annual meeting of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois
Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its 8th Annual Meeting on April 1 at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. During the meeting, approximately 350 Girl Scout members (adults and girls) from throughout southern Illinois elected Board of Director members and received a “State of the Council” report from Linda Manley, GSSI Board of Director Chair, and Sarah Durbin, GSSI Chief Executive Officer.
In addition, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognized top Girl Scout volunteers which are the heart of Girl Scouting. GSSI’s nearly 5,000 Girl Scout volunteers play an important role in providing leadership programming and opportunities for over 12,400 girls in southern Illinois. The theme for this year’s GSSI 8th Annual Meeting was GSSI Growing Stronger Together.
Following are awards presented at GSSI’s 8th Annual Meeting:
GSSI Heart of Gold
The Heart of Gold Award recognizes the long-term impact a volunteer has had on girls and adults in his/her community through involvement in Girl Scouting. The service of this volunteer has been an integral part of maintaining and recruiting new girls and/or adults in one or more areas of the council. The GSSI Heart of Gold award was presented to:
Angie Zahn, Service Unit #202, Clinton/St. Clair Counties
Thanks Badge
The Thanks Badge recognizes an adult member whose performance is truly outstanding and benefits the total council or the entire Girl Scout movement. The Thanks Badge was presented to:
Penny Pejka, Service Unit #201, O’Fallon/Shiloh
Honor Pin
The Honor Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE), which has had measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.
Angie Worthey, Service Unit #521, Western Coles County
Appreciation Pin
The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE). This service, which has had measurable impact on at least one geographic area of service, helps the council reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals for that area.
- Warren Carter, SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville
- Lisa Clamors, SU 211 – Waterloo
- Buffy Madrid Diefenbach, SU 42 – East Williamson County
- Michelle Glascock, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea
- Jodie Herbstritt, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea
- Peggy Hilmes, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg
- Melissa Huckleberry, SU 110 - Highland
- Ron Labbee, SU 202 - ClinClair
- Nancy Liberman, SU 39 – Lawrence County
- Christina McGlasson, SU 110 - Highland
- Sherry Sutton, SU 7 – Bond County
- Heather Todd, SU 522 – Eastern Coles County
- Ronnie Winterich, SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville
- Stacy Young, SU 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh
- Miranda Zerbst, SU 522 – Eastern Coles County
President’s Award
The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measureable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.
- Clay County, SU 12
- Perry County, SU 54 *
- West Williamson County, SU 90
- Alton/Godfrey, SU 101
- South Macoupin, SU 107
- O’Fallon/Shiloh, SU 201 *
- ClinClair, SU 202 *
- Crawford/Jasper Counties, SU 544
* Designates Services Units earning the Service Unit Trifecta award presented to any SU earning the President’s Award 3 consecutive years.
Volunteer of Excellence Award
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the National Program Portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.
- Joanna Beno, SU 42 – East Williamson County
- Elaine Brandenburg, SU 521 – Western Coles County
- Tanya Burman, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea
- Jessica Burris, SU 107 – South Macoupin
- Laura Buss, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg
- Melissa Cantrell-Hays, SU 21 – East Marion County
- Melissa Carver, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea
- Katina Deremiah, SU 521 – Western Coles County
- Katie Feder, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg
- Scott Ganschinietz, SU 108 – Edwardsville/Glen Carbon
- Ciara Gresham, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea
- Pamela Hall, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg
- Erin Harris, SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville
- Jaci Kelly, SU 54 – Perry County
- Cindy Kennedy, SU 7 – Bond County
- Cara Kettler, SU 211 - Waterloo
- Michelle Kious, SU 7 – Bond County
- Kim Lager, SU 7 – Bond County
- Katie Maples, SU 7 – Bond County
- Terry Menz, SU 110 - Highland
- Taran Pinnell, SU 521 – Western Coles County
- Chelsie Roberts, SU 60 – Randolph South
- Jessica Silvia, SU 202 - ClinClair
- Cheryl Sinn, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg
- April Stanley, SU 54 – Perry County
- Anna Stogsdill, SU 209 – Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton
- Michael Stogsdill, SU 209 – Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton
- Rebecca Vanover, SU 209 – Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton
- Cheralee Vohlken, SU 7 – Bond County
- Amanda Adams Wright, SU 202 - ClinClair
- Christina Wright, SU 107 – South Macoupin
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 13,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois.
The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.
Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouts is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.
Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.
For more information, please call Jay Strobel or Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692.