Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its 8th Annual Meeting on April 1 at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. During the meeting, approximately 350 Girl Scout members (adults and girls) from throughout southern Illinois elected Board of Director members and received a “State of the Council” report from Linda Manley, GSSI Board of Director Chair, and Sarah Durbin, GSSI Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognized top Girl Scout volunteers which are the heart of Girl Scouting. GSSI’s nearly 5,000 Girl Scout volunteers play an important role in providing leadership programming and opportunities for over 12,400 girls in southern Illinois. The theme for this year’s GSSI 8th Annual Meeting was GSSI Growing Stronger Together.

Following are awards presented at GSSI’s 8th Annual Meeting:

GSSI Heart of Gold

The Heart of Gold Award recognizes the long-term impact a volunteer has had on girls and adults in his/her community through involvement in Girl Scouting. The service of this volunteer has been an integral part of maintaining and recruiting new girls and/or adults in one or more areas of the council. The GSSI Heart of Gold award was presented to:

Angie Zahn, Service Unit #202, Clinton/St. Clair Counties

Thanks Badge

The Thanks Badge recognizes an adult member whose performance is truly outstanding and benefits the total council or the entire Girl Scout movement. The Thanks Badge was presented to:

Penny Pejka, Service Unit #201, O’Fallon/Shiloh

Honor Pin

The Honor Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE), which has had measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.

Angie Worthey, Service Unit #521, Western Coles County

Appreciation Pin

The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE). This service, which has had measurable impact on at least one geographic area of service, helps the council reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals for that area.

Warren Carter, SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville

Lisa Clamors, SU 211 – Waterloo

Buffy Madrid Diefenbach, SU 42 – East Williamson County

Michelle Glascock, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea

Jodie Herbstritt, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea

Peggy Hilmes, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg

Melissa Huckleberry, SU 110 - Highland

Ron Labbee, SU 202 - ClinClair

Nancy Liberman, SU 39 – Lawrence County

Christina McGlasson, SU 110 - Highland

Sherry Sutton, SU 7 – Bond County

Heather Todd, SU 522 – Eastern Coles County

Ronnie Winterich, SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville

Stacy Young, SU 201 – O’Fallon/Shiloh

Miranda Zerbst, SU 522 – Eastern Coles County

President’s Award

The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measureable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.

Clay County, SU 12

Perry County, SU 54 *

West Williamson County, SU 90

Alton/Godfrey, SU 101

South Macoupin, SU 107

O’Fallon/Shiloh, SU 201 *

ClinClair, SU 202 *

Crawford/Jasper Counties, SU 544

* Designates Services Units earning the Service Unit Trifecta award presented to any SU earning the President’s Award 3 consecutive years.

Volunteer of Excellence Award

The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the National Program Portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.

Joanna Beno, SU 42 – East Williamson County

Elaine Brandenburg, SU 521 – Western Coles County

Tanya Burman, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea

Jessica Burris, SU 107 – South Macoupin

Laura Buss, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg

Melissa Cantrell-Hays, SU 21 – East Marion County

Melissa Carver, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea

Katina Deremiah, SU 521 – Western Coles County

Katie Feder, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg

Scott Ganschinietz, SU 108 – Edwardsville/Glen Carbon

Ciara Gresham, SU 207 – Belleville/Swansea

Pamela Hall, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg

Erin Harris, SU 111 – Collinsville/Maryville

Jaci Kelly, SU 54 – Perry County

Cindy Kennedy, SU 7 – Bond County

Cara Kettler, SU 211 - Waterloo

Michelle Kious, SU 7 – Bond County

Kim Lager, SU 7 – Bond County

Katie Maples, SU 7 – Bond County

Terry Menz, SU 110 - Highland

Taran Pinnell, SU 521 – Western Coles County

Chelsie Roberts, SU 60 – Randolph South

Jessica Silvia, SU 202 - ClinClair

Cheryl Sinn, SU 210 – New Athens/Marissa/St. Libory/Freeburg

April Stanley, SU 54 – Perry County

Anna Stogsdill, SU 209 – Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton

Michael Stogsdill, SU 209 – Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton

Rebecca Vanover, SU 209 – Millstadt/Columbia/Dupo/Smithton

Cheralee Vohlken, SU 7 – Bond County

Amanda Adams Wright, SU 202 - ClinClair

Christina Wright, SU 107 – South Macoupin

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 13,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouts is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel or Erin Johnson at 618.692.0692.