EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board approved reducing the board by 10% as proposed by County Board Member Chris Guy (R-Maryville). The new board composition passed with bipartisan support will reduce the county board by three seats. Included at the top is the map.

According to Madison County Board Member Chris Guy, “Reducing government doesn’t happen very often. Tonight, with support from both Democrats and Republicans, board members voted to reduce the County Board by three seats, which will save taxpayers 10%. The map approved is fair, and a big win for the taxpayers in Madison County.”

The bipartisan 26-seat map approved by the Madison County Board on Wednesday, November 17 can also be viewed online here.

