CAPE GIRARDEAU - The Bluff City Elite 12 and Under Fastpitch Softball team took second place in the Fastpitch America Softball Association Midwest Regional Championship held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on June 9-11.

Bluff City played five games to advance to the championship game against the Arkansas Adrenaline but fell short of the victory in the final game.

In the double-elimination tournament, Bluff City faced the Adrenaline four times with the first game ending in a tie, the second resulting in a Bluff City loss, the third contest bringing a victory that forced a fourth game which resulted in a tough loss for Bluff City.

Bluff City Elite moves on to the FASA World Series in Branson, MO. in late July.