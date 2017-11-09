ST. LOUIS - The Bluff City Elite 14 and Under team wrapped up their fall season by finishing second in the St.Louis Play Sports USSSA Fall State Tournament held at Peruque Valley Park in Wentzville, MO this past weekend.

The team fought through 4 elimination games to make it to the championship game, coming up short in the loss to the St. Louis Heat 04 team.

Front Row L-R: Lexie Hays, Audrey Evola, Chloe Segarra, Blythe Roloff, and Leah Link Back Row L-R: Coach Eric Foersterling, Lauren Lenihan, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Olivia Goodman, Brianna Roloff, Carli Foersterling, and Coach Amanda Evola. Not pictured: Katie Peterson and Madelyn Brueckner.