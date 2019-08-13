ALTON - Four members of the Bluff City Elite 14 and under fastpitch softball team competed in the USSSA Southern Illinois/Kentucky All-State Games on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Players were nominated by coaches, umpires, and tournament directors over the course of the 2018-2019 season. Kylie Angel (P/OF) of Hardin, Audrey Evola (C/3B) of Godfrey, Carli Foersterling (2B/OF) of Godfrey, and Lauren Lenihan (P/2B) of Bunker Hill, represented the BC Elite 14 and under team in the event.

The girls are Lauren Lenihan, Carli Foersterling, Kylie Angel and Audrey Evola.