The Bluff City Elite-Evola 14 and Under fastpitch softball went 4-0 to win the September Slugfest Tournament held in Affton, MO., this past weekend.

Bluff City defeated the Missouri Gators, 11-1 in the championship game.

The girls are font Row L-R: Lauren Lenihan, Madelyn Brueckner, Audrey Evola, Chloe Segarra. Back Row L-R: Leah Link, Katie Peterson, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Lexie Hays, Carli Foersterling, and Olivia Goodman. Not pictured: Blythe Roloff.

The team is coached by Amanda Evola, Eric Foersterling and Lori Huggins.