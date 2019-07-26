ALTON – The Bluff City Athletic Club of Alton recently announced tryout dates for their Bluff City Elite girls’ fast-pitch softball teams for the upcoming 2019-20 seasons.

All tryouts will be held on fields six and seven at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

For the 10-and-under team, tryouts will be conducted on Wednesday, July 31 from 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m., and on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. For the 12-and under team, tryout dates will be on Wednesday, July 31 from 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m, and on both Saturday, Aug.3, and Sunday, Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Tryouts for the 14-and-under team will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 7:15 p.m.-9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The tryouts for the 16-and-under teams will be held on the same dates, Wednesday, July 31 from 7:15 p.m.-9 p.m., and on both Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

For the 18-and-under team, tryouts will be conducted on Wednesday, July 31 from 7:15 p.m.-9 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Pre-registration is available at the club’s website, www.bluffcityathletics.com, along with more information on the tryout dates. For further information, please contact Randy Anderson at (618) 540-9019, or E-mail at randsher3@yahoo.com. Code of conduct and medical release forms can also be downloaded and printed on the club’s website, and must be filled out and signed before each tryout.

