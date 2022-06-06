ST. LOUIS – June 6, 2022 – Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, is now accepting grant applications for the upcoming season. Following the trusts’ mission to positively impact programs and services that improve health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area, Blues for Kids grants are given to organizations and projects dedicated to one of the following four categories: Cancer Care & Awareness; Education; Health & Wellness; and Youth & Amateur Hockey Development. Multiple grant awardees will be chosen, with the average grant ranging from $1,000 - $5,000.

In addition to traditional grants, for the first time ever, Blues for Kids will offer four Captain’s Grants and one Legacy Grant to programs that create a larger and sustainable impact on youth in St. Louis. Captain’s Grants, one for each of the four categories of giving, will be awarded $25,000 - $50,000. One Legacy Grant of $50,000 - $250,000 will be awarded to build or create a physical project in the community, such as a ball/ice hockey rink, exhibit, school renovations or building remodel/construction.

“Thanks to support from Blues fans, Blues for Kids once again raised more than $1.5M during the 2021-22 campaign.” said Randy Girsch, Vice President and Executive Director of Blues for Kids. “These funds will not only allow Blues for Kids the ability to continue providing financial grants to more than 100 local not-for-profit organizations serving the St. Louis area; the generosity of our fans also allows us the opportunity to create meaningful partnerships and support the development of programs that fill a need in the community through the larger Captain’s Grants and Legacy Grant.”

Grant applications can be submitted online at stlouisblues.com/grant now through July 15. Organizations applying for grants must meet the following criteria:

Organizations are limited to one Blues for Kids financial award per fiscal year through the grant program or in-game community fundraising night.

Requests must be submitted with the organization’s 501c3 state-issued number.

Requests should positively impact youth in the St. Louis area and fall under Blues for Kids four areas of giving. Details on each of these four areas can be found on the application page.

Requests must be submitted through the Blues of Kids online system. Requests submitted via email, fax, mail, drop-offs or phone will not be considered.

Blues for Kids has contributed more than $9.37 million to the St. Louis community since the charitable trust was first created in 1998.

