GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School senior twins Adrian and Lillian Bloomquist celebrated their 18th birthday by signing with Evangel Women’s Soccer on Wednesday at GCHS.

For their accomplishment, Adrian and Lillian are Stillwater Senior Living Athletes of the Month for Granite City.

Evangel University is a private Christian university in Springfield, Mo.

The Bloomquist twins and the Warriors' soccer team are off to a 4-0 start this season, a team that is senior-heavy.

They are two of 11 total seniors on the team that is expecting big things.

The Bloomquist twins both play key roles on this season's team. Lillian already has an assist this year while Adrian awaits to get on the scoresheet.

At Evangel, they will be reunited with former teammate Anna Krueger, a 2021 GCHS graduate.

