Blood And Platelet Donors Needed Around Fourth Of July Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. — As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July. The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it. By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last. Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 22-July 15: IL Bond Greenville 7/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street Pocahontas 7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street _______________ Christian Assumption 6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 301 St Peter St Taylorville 6/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Pillars Event Center, 309 E Market St Clay Flora 7/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street _______________ Clinton Aviston 7/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street Breese 7/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 480 North Walnut 7/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Community High School, Highway 50 Carlyle 7/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church Carlyle, 1171 Jefferson _______________ Coles Charleston 7/1/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street 7/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Charleston First Church of God, 1225 Montgomery Drive Mattoon 6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., KC Summers/GMC bldg, 1913 Charleston Ave 7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple _______________ Crawford Flat Rock 6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street Hutsonville 7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hutsonville Community Center, 116 North Main Street Robinson 6/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln 7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen _______________ Cumberland Toledo 6/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square Effingham Effingham 6/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette 6/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 6/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/5/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen 7/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker St. Teutopolis 6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Teutopolis Community-sponsored, 210 South Pearl 7/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl _______________ Fayette Brownstown 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 516 W Cumberland Rd Ramsey 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson Vandalia 7/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street _______________ Greene Greenfield 7/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut _______________ Jasper Sainte Marie 6/27/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass Jefferson Bluford 7/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Grade School, 901 6th street Dix 7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main Mount Vernon 6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post #141, 816 S. Main St 6/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street _______________ Jersey Jerseyville 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nazarene Church, 285 Maple Summit Rd. _______________ Macoupin Brighton 6/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main Bunker Hill 6/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bunker Hill Municipal Building, 801 S. Franklin Street _______________ Madison Alton 6/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Fellowship Church, 4719 Seminary Rd. 6/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive 7/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd Bethalto 6/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central Collinsville 6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St Edwardsville 6/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143) 6/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street 7/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street 7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heyl Royster, 105 W. Vandalia Street Glen Carbon 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. Godfrey 7/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. Granite City 6/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2301 Pontoon Rd. 7/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd Hamel 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. Madison 6/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvets Post 204, 1711 Kennedy Dr Maryville 6/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Rivers Assembly of God, 2620 N. Center Street 6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameren Illinois, 2600 N. Center Street Troy 6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe Wood River 7/13/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N 9th Street _______________ Marion Centralia 6/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road 7/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calumet Christian Church, 2240 East Calumet Street Salem 7/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1900 N Broadway Ave _______________ Monroe Columbia 7/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd Waterloo 6/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St. 6/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St. 7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main _______________ Montgomery Litchfield 6/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Litchfield West Side Fire Dept, 1 Skyview Drive Witt 7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 West Broadway _______________ Randolph Baldwin 6/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street Chester 7/5/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street Coulterville 6/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street Red Bud 6/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Red Bud Elementary School, 200 West Field Drive Sparta 7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken _______________ Richland Noble 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue Olney 6/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olney Southern Baptist Church, 205 East Mack Avenue 7/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 7/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive 7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Luke Catholic Church, 301 N Church Street 7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Assembly of God Church of Belleville, 900 Fair Oaks Dr, Fairview Heights 6/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/23/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 6/30/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/5/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Freeburg 7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Catholic War Veteran's Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159 Millstadt 7/6/2022: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave Smithton 6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street _______________ Washington Nashville 7/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand 7/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Masonic Lodge #55, 180 W Alton Street Oakdale 6/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road MO Crawford Cuba 7/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 7147, 704 East Washington Steelville 7/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Steelville, MO, 308 Main Street _______________ Dent Salem 7/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Harmony Church, 5841 Highway 32 West Franklin Gerald 6/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50 Washington 6/22/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 6/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 6/29/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/4/2022: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 Article continues after sponsor message 7/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/6/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/13/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 _______________ Greene Springfield 6/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pat Jones YMCA, 1901 E Republic Rd 6/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Goodwill Excel Center - Springfield, 1514 S Glenstone Avenue 6/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vecino Group, 311 W Commercial St 6/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 6/26/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 6/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 6/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Seminole Baptist, 4221 South National 6/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Guaranty Bank, 1414 We Elfindale St 7/1/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/2/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/3/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/4/2022: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/5/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/6/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., 3M Company, 3211 East Chestnut Expressway 7/8/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/9/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/10/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/11/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/12/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B 7/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Midwest Technical Institute, 3600 South Glenstone Avenue 7/15/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B _______________ Jefferson Arnold 6/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Christ, 2267 Scott Dr. 7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 7/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road Desoto 6/30/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd Festus 7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive Hillsboro 6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 703 Third St. Pevely 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane _______________ Lincoln Troy 6/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Factory on Cherry, 410 W Cherry St 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J _______________ Montgomery Middletown 7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Middletown Baptist Church, 302 Johnson Street Montgomery City 7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Presbyterian Montgomery City, 300 N Columbus _______________ Saint Charles Lake Saint Louis 6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr O Fallon 6/24/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 6/29/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd 7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway Saint Charles 6/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2245 S Old Hwy 94, 6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main 7/11/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St Saint Peters 6/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/24/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/27/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road 6/28/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 6/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/5/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 7/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Club Fitness St. Peters, 3651 N St. Peters Pkwy 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/12/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Christian Family Church, 2349 W Pearce Blvd _______________ Saint Francois Bonne Terre 6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Potential Therapy Services, 55 Nesbit Dr Desloge 6/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Desloge City Hall, 300 N. Lincoln 6/28/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street Farmington 6/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St. 7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francois County Ambulance District, 820 Electric Street Saint Louis Affton 6/22/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road Ballwin 6/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mahatma Gandhi Center, 727 Weidman Rd Bridgeton 7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 6/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place 6/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/23/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 6/30/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton 6/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec Des Peres 7/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Ellisville 7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd Eureka 7/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd Fenton 6/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Fenton, 739 Gravois Bluffs Blvd, 7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 400, #2 Gravois Road 7/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Florissant 6/22/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 6/30/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/6/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/13/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Manchester 6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 6/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church - Ballwin, 567 St Joseph Ln 6/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 6/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. Saint Louis 6/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road 6/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road 6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/28/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1807 Park 270 Dr., 1807 Park 270 Dr. 6/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 6/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 6/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh 7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/5/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 7/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/8/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barry Wehmiller Design Group, 8301 Maryland Avenue, Suite 200 7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1011 Municipal Center Drive 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road 7/12/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/14/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre 7/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethesda E-Free Church, 85 Lemay Gardens Dr 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Wildwood 7/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd 7/10/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road 7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue De La Salle Dr _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 6/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/23/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 6/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue 6/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/30/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue 7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway 7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., City Academy, 4175 North Kingshighway 7/15/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 7/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive Warren Warrenton 6/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jonesburg State Bank, 508 State Hwy 47 7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Community Church, 806 S. Hwy 47 Wright City 6/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wright City Baptist Church, 104 Hedeman _______________ Washington Potosi 7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Potosi Elementary School, 205 State Highway P Health insights for donors At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. Blood drive safety The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.? How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending