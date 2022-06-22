Blood And Platelet Donors Needed Around Fourth Of July

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. — As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.

The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 22-July 15:

IL

Bond

Greenville

7/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

Pocahontas

7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street

_______________

Christian

Assumption

6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 301 St Peter St

Taylorville

6/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Pillars Event Center, 309 E Market St

Clay

Flora

7/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

7/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street

Breese

7/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 480 North Walnut

7/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Community High School, Highway 50

Carlyle

7/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church Carlyle, 1171 Jefferson

_______________

Coles

Charleston

7/1/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street

7/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Charleston First Church of God, 1225 Montgomery Drive

Mattoon

6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., KC Summers/GMC bldg, 1913 Charleston Ave

7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

_______________

Crawford

Flat Rock

6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street

Hutsonville

7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hutsonville Community Center, 116 North Main Street

Robinson

6/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

6/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

Effingham

Effingham

6/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

6/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

6/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

6/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

6/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

6/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/5/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen

7/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker St.

Teutopolis

6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Teutopolis Community-sponsored, 210 South Pearl

7/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 516 W Cumberland Rd

Ramsey

7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson

Vandalia

7/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street

_______________

Greene

Greenfield

7/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut

_______________

Jasper

Sainte Marie

6/27/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

Jefferson

Bluford

7/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Grade School, 901 6th street

Dix

7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main

Mount Vernon

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post #141, 816 S. Main St

6/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nazarene Church, 285 Maple Summit Rd.

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

6/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main

Bunker Hill

6/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bunker Hill Municipal Building, 801 S. Franklin Street

_______________

Madison

Alton

6/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Fellowship Church, 4719 Seminary Rd.

6/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

7/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

Bethalto

6/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

Collinsville

6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

Edwardsville

6/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

6/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

7/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street

7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heyl Royster, 105 W. Vandalia Street

Glen Carbon

7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Godfrey

7/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

6/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2301 Pontoon Rd.

7/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

Hamel

7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Madison

6/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amvets Post 204, 1711 Kennedy Dr

Maryville

6/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Rivers Assembly of God, 2620 N. Center Street

6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameren Illinois, 2600 N. Center Street

Troy

6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

Wood River

7/13/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N 9th Street

_______________

Marion

Centralia

6/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

7/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calumet Christian Church, 2240 East Calumet Street

Salem

7/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1900 N Broadway Ave

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

7/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

Waterloo

6/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St.

6/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St.

7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

6/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Litchfield West Side Fire Dept, 1 Skyview Drive

Witt

7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 West Broadway

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

6/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

Chester

7/5/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Coulterville

6/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street

Red Bud

6/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Red Bud Elementary School, 200 West Field Drive

Sparta

7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

_______________

Richland

Noble

7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

Olney

6/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Olney Southern Baptist Church, 205 East Mack Avenue

7/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

7/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive

7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Luke Catholic Church, 301 N Church Street

7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Assembly of God Church of Belleville, 900 Fair Oaks Dr,

Fairview Heights

6/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/23/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/30/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/5/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Catholic War Veteran's Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159

Millstadt

7/6/2022: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave

Smithton

6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

7/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

7/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Masonic Lodge #55, 180 W Alton Street

Oakdale

6/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road

MO

Crawford

Cuba

7/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 7147, 704 East Washington

Steelville

7/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Steelville, MO, 308 Main Street

_______________

Dent

Salem

7/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Harmony Church, 5841 Highway 32 West

Franklin

Gerald

6/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

Washington

6/22/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

6/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

6/29/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/4/2022: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/6/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

7/13/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

_______________

Greene

Springfield

6/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pat Jones YMCA, 1901 E Republic Rd

6/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Goodwill Excel Center - Springfield, 1514 S Glenstone Avenue

6/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vecino Group, 311 W Commercial St

6/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

6/26/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

6/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

6/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Seminole Baptist, 4221 South National

6/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Guaranty Bank, 1414 We Elfindale St

7/1/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/2/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/3/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/4/2022: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/5/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/6/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., 3M Company, 3211 East Chestnut Expressway

7/8/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/9/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/10/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/11/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/12/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

7/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Midwest Technical Institute, 3600 South Glenstone Avenue

7/15/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Springfield Blood Donation Center, 313 E. Battlefield, Ste B

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

6/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Christ, 2267 Scott Dr.

7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

7/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

Desoto

6/30/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

Festus

7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

Hillsboro

6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 703 Third St.

Pevely

7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

6/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Factory on Cherry, 410 W Cherry St

7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

Montgomery

Middletown

7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Middletown Baptist Church, 302 Johnson Street

Montgomery City

7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Presbyterian Montgomery City, 300 N Columbus

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O Fallon

6/24/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

6/29/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

6/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2245 S Old Hwy 94,

6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main

7/11/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

Saint Peters

6/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/24/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/27/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road

6/28/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/5/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

7/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Club Fitness St. Peters, 3651 N St. Peters Pkwy

7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/12/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Christian Family Church, 2349 W Pearce Blvd

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Potential Therapy Services, 55 Nesbit Dr

Desloge

6/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Desloge City Hall, 300 N. Lincoln

6/28/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street

Farmington

6/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.

7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francois County Ambulance District, 820 Electric Street

Saint Louis

Affton

6/22/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks, 6330 Heege Road

Ballwin

6/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mahatma Gandhi Center, 727 Weidman Rd

Bridgeton

7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

6/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place

6/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/23/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/30/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

6/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec

Des Peres

7/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester

Ellisville

7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd

Eureka

7/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road

7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd

Fenton

6/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Fenton, 739 Gravois Bluffs Blvd,

7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 400, #2 Gravois Road

7/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

6/22/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

6/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

6/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

6/30/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/6/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/13/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

6/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church - Ballwin, 567 St Joseph Ln

6/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

6/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

Saint Louis

6/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road

6/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road

6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/28/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1807 Park 270 Dr., 1807 Park 270 Dr.

6/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

6/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh

7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/5/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

7/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/8/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barry Wehmiller Design Group, 8301 Maryland Avenue, Suite 200

7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1011 Municipal Center Drive

7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

7/12/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/14/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre

7/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethesda E-Free Church, 85 Lemay Gardens Dr

7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Wildwood

7/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd

7/10/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue De La Salle Dr

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

6/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/23/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

6/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

6/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/30/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

7/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway

7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow

7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., City Academy, 4175 North Kingshighway

7/15/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

7/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive

Warren

Warrenton

6/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jonesburg State Bank, 508 State Hwy 47

7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Community Church, 806 S. Hwy 47

Wright City

6/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wright City Baptist Church, 104 Hedeman

_______________

Washington

Potosi

7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Potosi Elementary School, 205 State Highway P

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.?

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

