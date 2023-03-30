ROXANA - Head coach for the Shell's baseball team Jerry Wheaton will tell you that his team is young and somewhat inexperienced at the varsity level.

Wheaton's varsity team has four seniors and a junior, the rest underclassmen.

One of those seniors, Kaden Bloemker, has been giving it his all through this young season, but not seeing the results.

Wednesday afternoon he broke out of a slump in a big way. Roxana beat the Jersey Panthers by a score of 7-6 after a walk-off single from Bloemker in the bottom of the seventh.

“(Bloemker)’s a senior, he’s 0-15 coming into that plate appearance but he’s only had one strikeout," coach Wheaton said. "Which means he’s been putting the ball in play, but just running into some bad luck. He needed that. We needed that,” Wheaton added.

For his contribution in Wednesday's game, Kaden is a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month for Roxana.

He earned the game's lineup card when all was said and done for his big play.

