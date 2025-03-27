ALTON/SWANSEA - This week, neighbors are invited to join in celebration, community, and compassion at the Block Party for Good, taking place at two locations on Friday, March 28.

Alton: 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM At the Soulcial Square, adjacent to Morning Star Baptist Church and the Crisis Food Center

Swansea: 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM at the Soulcial Kitchen Campus, 127 North belt Easy Swansea IL

These family-friendly events will feature free hot meals, fresh grocery giveaways, and community resources all with a focus on feeding both body and soul.

Featured food trucks include: Tony's Tacos in Alton, serving up crowd favorites with heart and Soul-Full in Swansea, dishing out soulful comfort with purpose

Meals and groceries are available at no cost to participating residents, as part of the ongoing effort to deliver dignity-driven food access to those facing food insecurity.

At the heart of both events is a special highlight: the ongoing partnership with the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Serving 26 counties across Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank continues to demonstrate unmatched compassion and commitment to fighting hunger. Their support allows the distribution of free fresh produce and essential grocery items to hundreds of families each year making events like these possible. "We are incredibly blessed to work alongside such faithful partners," said Soulcial Kitchen Founder and President of The Food is Love Foundation, Brig. General (Ret) John E. Michel. "The impact the St. Louis Area Foodbank makes across our region is extraordinary, and we're honored to stand with them in service to our communities."

All are welcome. Come enjoy food, fellowship, and the power of neighbors helping neighbors.

For more information, visit www.soulcialkitchen.com or www.foodislovetv.com.

