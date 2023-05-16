ALTON - Local Homeschool Sophomore, Blake Schaper attended the Illinois State Academic Challenge in April and competed against students from around the state in Both Mathematics and English through the administration of a written timed exam at Eastern Illinois University. Over 3,200 students participated in Academic Challenge from schools from all over the State of Illinois. Finishing 1st Place in both English and Mathematics at Sectionals held at Blackburn University, Blake finished out the State Competition 3rd in Mathematics and 5th place in English.

The Academic Challenge event is a high school competition that was created and conducted annually by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign College of Engineering WYSE Outreach Program for about 40 years and tests top students in two areas of their preference. Subject Choices are English, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, Engineering Graphics, Chemistry, or Biology.

Blake likes to take these above-level exams to challenge himself and calls academics "his sport of choice." Blake has been homeschooled for the past 10 years and both he and his parents are grateful for the many teaching partners and resources that have been available to him in his learning journey.

