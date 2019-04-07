Blake Burris, Jason Ohl Smash Two Hits as Tigers Win at Busch Stadium 8-2 Over Hillsboro, MO.
EDWARDSVILLE 8, HILLSBORO, MO. 2: In the first of two appearances this season at Busch Stadium, Edwardsville scored four times in the first inning and didn’t look back in winning over Hillsboro, Mo., for their 16th win in a row at the St. Louis Cardinals’ home stadium.
Blake Burris and Josh Ohl each had two hits, while Hayden Moore and Ohl both had two RBIs.
The Tigers are now 8-2, while the Hawks fell to 4-3.