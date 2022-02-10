Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Blake and Paige from Bethalto

Date Met/Started Dating: September 12, 2019

Briefly Describe First Date: Went to the movies and ate dinner.

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Watching tv, playing with our daughter, and spending time together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be truthful and loyal, and love each other no matter what.