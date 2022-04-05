CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College students will be hosting a Spring Festival on April 23 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The festival will include a variety of activities including a craft fair, silent auction, a cash bar, food trucks, and a DJ.

Blackburn students in the Leadership Skills Workshop class, taught by Dr. Shelly Peffer, professor of Leadership, Law, and Public service, are organizing the event. All activities will take place between Woodward Dawes Athletic Center and Demuzio Campus Center on the Blackburn College campus.

This event will serve as a fundraiser for Blackburn and Beyond, a program designed to increase opportunities for young adults with diverse learning abilities. Claire Stein, a sophomore student in the leadership class, explained, “As young leaders at Blackburn we recognize the need to make high-quality education accessible to all young students. By supporting Blackburn and Beyond we feel that we are ensuring that this is something that can continue to positively affect the lives of so many.”

Stein encouraged the Carlinville community to attend. She explained, “The Spring Festival really is our way of welcoming beloved family, friends, alumni, and the community of Carlinville and surrounding areas back onto Blackburn campus as the world is beginning to open up again. And it’s for a great cause. We hope to see you there!”

Article continues after sponsor message

Students involved in planning include Christian Curtner, Claire Stein, Andrea Norman, Tiffany Tiepelman, Peter Terenzio, Grant Halley, Jade Novak, and Tyler Pilcher.

The group also encourages local vendors to participate in the craft fair. Open spots are available behind Woodward Dawes Athletic Center at $30 per 10 x 10 space for the entire event time. Vendor set up begins at 11 a.m. on April 23. Electricity will not be provided. Vendors are encouraged to donate an item for the silent auction but are not required to.

For more information about the event or to book a vendor spot contact Tiffany Tiepelman at (618) 974-4454, email: tiffany.tiepelman@blackburn.edu or Claire Stein at (618) 535-5501, email: claire.stein@blackburn.edu.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: