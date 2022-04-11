CARLINVILLE - In an effort to support students as they look to complete their degrees, Blackburn College has announced plans to create an efficient and cost-effective pathway to graduation for students impacted by Lincoln College’s recent announcement to close the institution and cease enrollments. To help chart the course from Lincoln to a Blackburn graduation, each Lincoln College student admitted to Blackburn will receive a financial aid offer that focuses on affordability. These offers will include price matching for tuition and housing, a guaranteed $3000 Lynx Grant, transfer merit scholarships, and need-based grants in addition to other aid based on eligibility.

“We are saddened by the news that Lincoln College will be closing, it is a true loss to the state and higher education,” explained Dr. Steven Lambert, Vice President of Inclusive Enrollment at Blackburn. “We also recognized the severe impact on current Lincoln students, faculty, and staff and welcome those impacted with open arms into our Blackburn community.”

Blackburn College offers many of the same academic majors and will enable transferring students the opportunity to continue working on their degree with little to no interruption. Every Lincoln College student will also have access to a personalized transcript evaluation. Lambert stated that Blackburn will provide a similar style of education and a strong sense of community that many Lynx sought through Lincoln College, “The bridge between our schools is built on affordability and academic support to maximize the credits already earned by each student. It is critical for those who had initially decided to pursue an important education at Lincoln College to continue towards their graduation goals with as little interruption as possible.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A special academic event on April 14 is planned at Lincoln College. Representatives from Blackburn’s Admissions team and the college Registrar will be available in person to provide transcript evaluations for students. Lambert, who is designated as the Lincoln College representative, added, “Lincoln College students, faculty, and staff can be assured that they will have support from the entire Blackburn community. Evaluations will begin as soon as a student submits a transcript.”

Lincoln College students interested in the financial aid and academic transfer plans offered by Blackburn College can learn more, schedule a visit, or submit their free application for admission at blackburn.edu/lynx. Individuals with other questions regarding this process also may contact Lambert at steven.lambert@blackburn.edu.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: