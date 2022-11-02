CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL, is bringing its annual Veterans Day Convocation back to campus on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 am. The American Legion Post 554, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1104 and the College will honor United States military veterans at the event held in Clegg Chapel on the College campus. It is open to Blackburn faculty, staff, students, and all members of the community. A thank-you lunch will be provided free of charge for veterans inside the Demuzio Campus Center following the Convocation.

The College last hosted an official convocation event in November 2019. While virtual celebrations were held during the pandemic to help observe this day, the return of an in-person gathering allows for a more complete remembrance of the individuals who carry a legacy of courage and sacrifice. The program will include the Presentation of the Colors provided by the American Legion Post 554 and VFW Post 1104 Color Guards, special readings and recognitions. It will also feature a guest speaker recalling their time serving the United States.

President Mark Biermann said Blackburn is eager to bring back this storied tradition. “Veterans Day is a great opportunity to remember the sacrifices and contributions our Veterans have made on behalf of our country, community, and institution,” he said. “Blackburn’s convocation provides an opportunity to gather and reflect on those who have served and continue to serve, and on what that service and sacrifice mean for each of us. It is truly a privilege that Blackburn is able in some small way to help to support this event which recognizes those who have given so much, our Veterans.”

He continued, “At Blackburn, individuals who work among us and sit in our classrooms have devoted a part of their lives to our country. Professional staff, students, alumni, and friends - we appreciate and recognize their service.”

Blackburn College’s Veterans Day Convocation is coordinated by the Office of the Provost and will feature vocal and instrumental performances by the College Choir, Dr. Joseph Welch, and Dr. See Tsai Chan. For more information, contact Missie Snider, Executive Assistant to the Provost, at missie.snider@blackburn.edu or by calling 217-854-5525.

