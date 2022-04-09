CARLINVILLE - Students at Blackburn College will be hosting a community car wash on April 30 from 10 am to 12 pm in the Demuzio Campus Center parking lot. The event is being organized by students enrolled in a Leadership Skills Workshop class taught by Dr. Shelly Peffer, professor of Leadership, Law, and Public Service. Students in the class alongside faculty, staff, other students, and community members have volunteered to wash cars.

The goal of this event is for students to give back to the community, whether from washing cars or from people donating directly to the overall amount raised through this event. Miriam Wali-Uddin, a junior student in the leadership class coordinating the event, explained, “It is important to our leadership team that we try to strengthen the bond between the community and Blackburn. All of the proceeds from this car wash will go back to the community such as gift baskets for the nurse's station at Carlinville hospital, and more. We are hopeful that we will be able to donate and give back to several areas of town.”

Other students in the leadership class who organized the event include Jameela Brown, a senior from Belleville IL., and Mikhyelle Cooper, a senior from East St. Louis, IL.

Cars will be $5 to wash while SUVS and trucks will be $10, cash only. For more information about the event or any questions, please contact Miriam Wali-Uddin at miriam.wali-uddin@blackburn.edu.

