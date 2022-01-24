CARLINVILLE, IL - Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois will host high school students and their families for an Open House on Monday, February 21, 2022. The event is an opportunity for prospective students to find out what life is like at Blackburn College, explore academic and athletic interests, and learn about campus activities. Participants will also witness first-hand Blackburn’s unique approach to education as the only student-managed Work Program in the nation and discover how graduates can get a four-year head start on their careers.

Students and their families who attend will tour the vibrant 80-acre campus, make personal connections with current Blackburn students and professors, and enjoy a complimentary lunch. There will also be time to discuss the application process and learn about financial aid opportunities like the Macoupin Promise - where qualified graduates of Macoupin County high schools can go to Blackburn tuition-free.

Article continues after sponsor message

Space is limited to protect the wellbeing of all guests and ensure Blackburn can provide the best experience possible while navigating COVID-19 restrictions at the time of the event. To reserve your spot for the February Open House or schedule a visit on another date, please sign up at https://blackburn.edu/visits or email admissions@blackburn.edu.



About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: