CARLINVILLE - Several local students were named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Spring 2017 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 for the semester.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.

Alton, IL
Abbie Rister, Sophomore, Elementary Education

Brighton, IL
Samantha Cranmer, Sophomore, Secondary Social Science Education: History
Erin Huff, Senior, Elementary Education

Carrollton, IL
Hollie Davidson, Junior, Psychology
Kyle Kesinger, Junior, Accounting and Marketing

Edwardsville, IL
Katherine Payne, Senior, Psychology - Clinical and Counseling Emphasis and Creative Writing

Godfrey, IL
Olivia Friese, Freshman, Graphic Arts
Olivia Mapes, Sophomore, Graphic Arts

Granite City, IL
Jayden Foote, Freshman, Biology-Pre-Med & Other Health Professions Track

Wood River, IL
Jonna Hambrick, Junior, Criminal Justice

