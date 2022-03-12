CARLINVILLE - The Blackburn College Department of Music & Theatre will present a studio voice recital on Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 pm in Bothwell Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public but reservations are required. Masks are required, as well.

This inaugural event will feature students participating in Blackburn’s Music program working with Grace Fisher, instructor of voice, and Dr. Joseph Welch, professor of music. A variety of solo pieces will be performed and will offer a chance for students to showcase their work throughout the year.

Tim Conner, a senior from Carlinville, IL, will be one of the students performing in the recital. He also serves as the concert producer as part of Blackburn’s unique student Work Program - a program where students can build a full resume with relevant, professional experience all while earning their degree. ”This is an opportunity to recognize and support the work of our vocal students,” Conner said. “We’re thrilled to highlight the individual progress that our singers have made this year.”

This is an exciting time for music at Blackburn, as the Department and the College prepare to launch a re-imagined bachelor of arts degree in music next fall. This innovative academic program will be distinctive to Blackburn featuring specializations in piano and voice performance. It is designed to prepare students with a combination of musical performance skills as well as the in-depth entrepreneurial knowledge needed to launch professional careers in music.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact music@blackburn.edu or call 217-854-5704.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

