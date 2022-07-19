Blackburn College Hosts “Give Back” Scholars On Campus For Unique Student Experience.

CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College recently hosted a group of students for a unique campus experience through a partnership with Give Back. A nonprofit organization, Give Back supports students who have faced varying types of adversity with personal mentorship and scholarship support. While Give Back students toured several colleges and universities in Illinois, they were able to experience first-hand what life would be like as a college student and as part of the Blackburn community.

With similar missions and commitments to making college education more attainable, the partnership between Blackburn and Give Back is an excellent fit. Give Back students are selected as early as ninth grade and benefit from their college readiness programs and campus visits. As a collegiate partner, the College works with Give Back to provide resources to give students a chance at a higher education degree. Blackburn has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

“Blackburn has always had a significant commitment to serving first-generation college students and providing access to a transformational education,” Dr. Steven Lambert, Vice President for Inclusive Enrollment, said. “Students with economic hardship are afforded the opportunity to rise through their education and ultimately their careers with critical assistance. Blackburn is uniquely qualified to help young people of all backgrounds achieve their dreams through a college degree.”

During the overnight adventure, visitors were able to learn about the diverse academic programs and student engagement activities available on campus. They reviewed the numerous opportunities they would have to build a full resume along with a degree as part of the College’s nationally-recognized Work Program. The group even joined a “haunted campus tour” led by current Blackburn students.

Article continues after sponsor message

“One of the essential factors in Give Back’s efforts focuses on a student’s need for housing and food. It’s so important to provide a strong learning and living environment that will set students up for success. That is also why this overnight experience is so vital,” Lambert continued. “Blackburn was proud to answer the call when Give Back first sought collegiate partners and we are thrilled to continue this strong connection with an incredible organization.”

High school students who face economic hardship or other adversities such as foster care or incarceration of a parent are encouraged to explore Give Back’s opportunity through their site www.giveback.ngo. Blackburn College hosts personal campus visits throughout the year which can be scheduled online at blackburn.edu/visit.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return (#1 in Illinois, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in Illinois; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

About Give Back

Give Something Back (Give Back) provides college scholarships and mentoring to students who have faced economic hardship and other adversities such as foster care or the incarceration of a parent. Give Back scholars are academically motivated and resilient. Most are first-generation college students who come from families below the poverty line. Special outreach is given to students who have experienced heightened social risks such as foster care, homelessness, or the incarceration of a parent.

More like this: