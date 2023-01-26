CARLINVILLE - The Blackburn College Department of Music & Theatre continues its Guest Artist Series on February 6 - 10, 2023, featuring Los Angeles-based professional singer, actor, and teacher Meridith Pyle. The week-long residency at Blackburn will include educational opportunities open to the public and conclude with a free community concert.

Known for her “vocal chameleon” versatility and strong musicianship, Pyle is a full-time singer, voice teacher, and on-camera actress. During her Blackburn residency, Pyle will lead a Masterclass on Tuesday, February 7, and a presentation of “Don’t Sing It If You Don’t Mean It” on Thursday, February 9, both at 4:30 p.m. The week-long residency concludes with a free community concert Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. The classes and performances will be held in Bothwell Auditorium and are open to the public. She also will have open rehearsals throughout the week, preparing for her concert and allowing students and the public to observe the unfolding of an artistic process. Dr. Joseph Welch, Professor of Music at Blackburn College, will accompany Pyle on piano.

Raven Brooks, Music Faculty Assistant, explained, “We are thrilled to have Meredith with us for the Guest Artist Series. It’s almost unbelievable that someone as talented as her will work with Blackburn students. We expect to learn so much through her masterclass, presentation, and open rehearsals.”

As a singer, Pyle works primarily as a score vocalist for film and television projects such as “Doctor Strange,” “Frozen 2,” “Mulan,” “Sing 2,” and “Minions.” Additional credits include appearances on “The Ellen Show,” NBC’s “The Real O’Neals,” TV Land’s “Jennifer Falls,” and she competed with her a cappella group ‘Snow Problem’ on The CW’s “Christmas Caroler Challenge.” She is on the roster of the award-winning ensemble ‘Tonality,’ a group using the art of choral music to promote social justice. She sings regularly with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, LA Master Chorale, and many churches and synagogues around Los Angeles. As a teacher, Pyle currently serves on the voice faculty at USC and Pepperdine and works extensively with Harvard-Westlake school. She is an active member of the National Association for Teachers of Singing and has a thriving private voice studio.

“Blackburn’s Guest Artist Series offers something for every music lover - an array of styles and professional backgrounds,” Welch said, “We are excited to share artists of this caliber with our students and hope that all of campus and the Carlinville community can join us for these free events.”

Blackburn’s Guest Artist Series launched in the fall of 2022 as part of the College’s new innovative academic program - designed to hone music performance skills and share in-depth entrepreneurial knowledge needed to launch professional careers in the music industry. The Series is funded by Blackburn’s Student Experience Fund and presented in cooperation with the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Blackburn College.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains substantial experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the midwest region for 2023. Blackburn has also been named a Top Performer for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges guide for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2023 and twice previously named Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

