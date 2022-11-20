CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College will celebrate the holiday season with its annual Christmas at Blackburn event on Sunday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in Clegg Chapel. The performance will be free and open to the public.

A Lessons and Carols service, the celebration will include the Blackburn College Choir, student instrumental performances, and scripture readings presented by students, faculty, and community members. Blackburn’s Music faculty, Dr. Joseph Welch and Dr. See Tsai Chan, will direct the production and provide accompaniment, respectively.

“We are honored to continue the tradition of celebrating Christmas at Blackburn. The carols and candlelight make for a magical evening ushering in the Christmas season,” Raven Brooks, a music and theater faculty assistant, explained.

There will be no reservations required for the event. Clegg Chapel is located in Hudson Hall - the main academic building on campus. For more information, please contact music@blackburn.edu or 217-854-5704.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the midwest region for 2023. Blackburn has also been named a Top Performer for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges guide for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2023 and twice previously named Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

