Blackburn College Announces Spring Dean's List - Local Students Honored

CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. Area students include: Alton, IL Vashea Stanford



Brighton, IL Jayden Sansone Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton, IL Christian Curtner

East Alton, IL Dylan Klunk

Jerseyville, IL Evan Hopper About Blackburn College: Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in Illinois, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in Illinois; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.