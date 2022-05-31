CARLINVILLE - After their graduation ceremonies, Blackburn College announces names of local graduates. Here are a few students from around the Riverbend area.

Christian Curtner of Carrollton, IL graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice Administration from Blackburn College's 153rd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Brendan Zeller of South Roxana, IL graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sport Management from Blackburn College's 153rd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Ramsey Kerley of Brighton, IL graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science - Cybersecurity Track from Blackburn College's 153rd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Gabrianna Lucas of Pontoon Beach, IL graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology - Molecular Track from Blackburn College's 153rd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Emily Moran of Carrollton, IL graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Blackburn College's 153rd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation exclusively managed by students. The College provides an opportunity for students to develop essential skills and build a complete resume while earning four-year degrees.

U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return (#1 in Illinois, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in Illinois; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

