Black Republican leaders from across the state, in partnership with the Illinois Republican Party, are proud to announce the official launch of the Illinois Black Republican Coalition (ILBRC). The ILBRC will lead state Republican’s outreach to the black community with a vision of bringing Black Americans into the conservative movement. The ILBRC will promote the principles of free enterprise, strong families, school choice and self-reliance as well as candidates who share those ideas.

The ILBRC will provide a political home to those who have been exploited and taken for granted by the Democrat Party. From crumbling inner-city neighborhoods in East St. Louis, to the daily reports of violence in Chicago and the falling down public housing in Cairo - the black community in Illinois deserves more than this failure of leadership. The ILBRC believes that Republican ideas and principles provide a better way.

Goals of the ILBRC include developing a structure for recruiting candidates throughout the state beginning with the 2021 municipal elections, grassroots organizing, issues training, and young adult leadership development.

ILBRC’s webpage can be found at https://illinois.gop/ilbrc/

**The following leadership team is available for interview upon request**

Leadership Team

George Pearson, Co-Chair

George Pearson is a former United States Sailor and serves as Chairman of the Will County Republican Central Committee. He has worked as a Republican campaign manager and strategist for multiple federal, state and local races. Pearson, a recipient of both the Tim O'Shea Academic and Leadership awards, has been a contributing commentator and analyst on WGN-TV since 2018 and is the Republican view of the WGN-TV "Political Duo."

Kevin Suggs, Co-Chair

Kevin Suggs is a Bremen Township Republican committeeman and serves as the first black member of the Tinley Park Board of Trustees. He is the former Vice-Chairman of the Cook County Republican Party. He is a Senior Account Manager for Univar Solutions, a Downers Grove-based distributor of Specialty Chemicals. Kevin received his Bachelor's of Science degree in Pre-Medicine from the University of Notre Dame. He has also been a contributor on CLTV's Politics Tonight.

Diante Johnson, Senior Advisor

Diante Johnson is the President of the Black Conservative Federation and serves as an advisory board member to the 2020 Donald J. Trump for President campaign. Diante has both advised and worked on several state and local campaigns. In 2016, he served as North Carolina’s Regional Field Director with the Donald J. Trump for President campaign. Diante has become a regular on Fox News, and has also appeared on OANN, Newsmax, and CNN. He has written op-eds in the Washington Examiner and the Daily Caller. Diante was recognized as one of Newsmax and Red Alert Politics’ Most Influential Republicans “30 Under 30”.

Charles “Chuck” Wheeler, Senior Advisor

A lifelong Republican, Chuck Wheeler is a small business owner of a life and health insurance agency. He is highly active in Republican politics, serving as Vice Chair of the McHenry County Republican Central Committee, Deputy State Central Committeeman for the 14th Congressional, and 2020 Delegate for President Donald Trump. Chuck is also passionate about public service. He was elected twice as a Trustee for the Village of Glendale Heights and is currently serving in his second term on the McHenry County Board.



Executive Board

Stephanie Trussell, Communications

McStephen “Max” Solomon, Counselor

Alyssia Benford, Accountant

Teaquicia “Tea” Leslie-Ward, Business Development

John Anthony, Campaigns

