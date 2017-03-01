Get The Latest News!

GODFREY – As Lewis and Clark Community College wraps up a month of black history and diversity programming, some of the highlights this year included a Pathways to Leadership seminar (photo by L&C Photographer Paige Allen), an SIUE Black Theater Workshop performance (photo by L&C Media Services Intern Alex St. Peters), an interactive dance event featuring the East St. Louis Performance Ensemble (photo by L&C Media Specialist Louise Jett) and a Martin Luther King, Jr. Speech Commemoration event (photo by L&C Media Specialist Louise Jett).

