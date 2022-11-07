ALTON – BJC HealthCare will make it easier for families to access BJC’s world-class care in the Godfrey area in 2023.

BJC will develop a 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility with additional shell space for future expansion at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street.

The BJC Outpatient Center will offer care for patients of all ages, with space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services. Additionally, BJC Medical Group will relocate its Alton Memorial Convenient Care to this new Godfrey Road location. The building is within the Alton Memorial Hospital EMS coverage area, and an ambulance post will be established at the location.

“Alton Memorial Hospital is excited to expand our array of outpatient services in Godfrey with our colleagues from the BJC Medical Group,” said Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial Hospital. “We believe this will add even more convenient access to high-quality health care for those people who live and work in that area.”

The building’s design will be warm and inviting for patients of all ages, with easily accessible parking and amenities.

“BJC Medical Group is excited to bring our friendly, personal primary care and specialty services to Godfrey in a new facility that is convenient and close to home,” said Dr. Douglas Pogue, president of BJC Medical Group. “We very much look forward to investing in the Godfrey community and growing BJC’s services here.”

