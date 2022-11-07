Participating in the groundbreaking Monday in Godfrey were, left to right, Edward Ryrie of the Alton Memorial Hospital board of directors; Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development at AMH; Dave Braasch, president of AMH; Ebony Huddleston, AMH board member; Gary Ayres, chairman, AMH board of directors; Sheila Goins, AMH board member; and Brad Goacher, chief operating officer of AMH.ALTON – BJC HealthCare will make it easier for families to access BJC’s world-class care in the Godfrey area in 2023.

BJC will develop a 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility with additional shell space for future expansion at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The BJC Outpatient Center will offer care for patients of all ages, with space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services. Additionally, BJC Medical Group will relocate its Alton Memorial Convenient Care to this new Godfrey Road location. The building is within the Alton Memorial Hospital EMS coverage area, and an ambulance post will be established at the location.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Alton Memorial Hospital is excited to expand our array of outpatient services in Godfrey with our colleagues from the BJC Medical Group,” said Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial Hospital. “We believe this will add even more convenient access to high-quality health care for those people who live and work in that area.”

The building’s design will be warm and inviting for patients of all ages, with easily accessible parking and amenities.

“BJC Medical Group is excited to bring our friendly, personal primary care and specialty services to Godfrey in a new facility that is convenient and close to home,” said Dr. Douglas Pogue, president of BJC Medical Group. “We very much look forward to investing in the Godfrey community and growing BJC’s services here.”

More like this:

SIU Residency Strengthens Community Health With Local Physicians
Jun 26, 2025
New Cardiology Nurse Practitioner Joins OSF Medical Group In Alton  
2 days ago
Event at Senior Services Plus Offers Food, Fun and a Side of Cancer Prevention
May 11, 2025
BJC Health Systems CEO Rich Liekweg Announces Retirement and Replacement
Jun 25, 2025
Airline Care Clinic Offers Affordable Healthcare Options in East Alton
Jun 11, 2025

 