BJC Hospice Is In Need Of Volunteers.

MADISON - BJC Hospice has a new office location in Glen Carbon, conveniently located on Illinois St. Route 157. Volunteers are needed in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Monroe, and Macoupin counties.

In hospice’s goal of helping patients live their lives among those who love them, most of our patients still live in their homes, or senior living residences. There are numerous ways volunteers can help patients and families live life to the fullest.

BJC Hospice has volunteer opportunities in many areas including visits, bereavement follow-up calls, sending cards to patients, caregiver relief, office support in a non-clinical setting, which can include computer work, preparing mailings or filing, manicurists and hair stylists, pets, music and massage therapy, sewing, providing spiritual support to patients and/or families, veterans helping other veterans, running errands, life review, or sitting with a patient in their final 24-48 hours.

BJC Hospice offices are located in Glen Carbon, IL, and Carrollton, IL. There is also an option to do volunteer work from home.

The amount of time you volunteer is your choice and you are guided every step of the way with ongoing training and support from a volunteer coordinator. If interested, call 618-463-7100 or visit bjchospice.org/volunteer for more information.

